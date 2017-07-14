Samsung showcases world’s first LED cinema

Under cooperation with Lotte Cinema, a major movie chain in South Korea, Samsung said it successfully installed its cinema LED screen. — AFP picSEOUL, July 14 — Samsung Electronics Co yesterday introduced the world's first LED theatre solution, which boasts far improved display resolution compared to traditional movie screens, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

“Based on Samsung's display technology, we commercialised the cinema LED screen that does away with the need projectors,” said Kim Hyun-suk, who heads Samsung's display business. He stressed this marks a first in the history of the theatre industry.

The cinema LED supports High Dynamic Range technology that allows the screens to deliver vivid displays by optimising brightness.

The new solution allows screens to show vivid colour which cannot be delivered by projectors. Traditional theatres could not really fully express the colour black, as projectors had to throw light onto white or silver screens.

The company said it expects at least 10 per cent of the world's movie theatres to adopt the cinema LED screen. Samsung added that it is also preparing for similar projects in the United States, China, Europe and Southeast Asia.

The consumer electronics giant said it also utilised the audio system by Harman International Industries that it acquired earlier.

The company said audiences will be able to enjoy high-resolution movies with top-notch audio when they use theatres using its technology. It said the user experience will far exceed what people are used to when using traditional movie theatres that rely on conventional screens.

Samsung Electronics then said it has been joining forces with global film brands including Fox and Universal Studio to develop movie content with HDR technology. — Bernama