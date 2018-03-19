Samsung rolls out Android Oreo update for Galaxy Note8

Models pose for photographs with Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 8 during its launching ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Just days after Samsung officially releases its latest flagship duo, the Galaxy Note8 is finally getting its well deserved Android 8.0 Oreo Update.

Similar to the earlier Galaxy S8/S8+ Oreo update, the latest update is currently being rolled out in France and it carries the firmware version number N950FXXU3CRC1. It brings the latest Samsung Experience 9.0 and also the latest March 2018 Android security update.

At the moment, it isn’t available yet for Malaysian units but based on the S8/S8+ Oreo release, it could be available in the next couple of days. According to an update from a Samsung Turkey website, the Galaxy Note8 is expected to receive its Android 8.0 update on 30 March 2018 while the Galaxy S7/S7 edge is scheduled to receive it around the middle of April.

If you can’t wait, you can check manually on your Galaxy Note8 in the next week or so by going into Settings > Software Update. — SoyaCincau