Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Tech/Gadgets

Samsung rolls out Android Oreo update for Galaxy Note8

Monday March 19, 2018
08:27 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Usain Bolt to attend Commonwealth Games ― as a spectatorUsain Bolt to attend Commonwealth Games ― as a spectator

The Dit: ‘Black Panther’ surpasses ‘Tomb Raider’ at box officeThe Dit: ‘Black Panther’ surpasses ‘Tomb Raider’ at box office

DAP’s Zairil wants voters to look past ‘sensational headlines’DAP’s Zairil wants voters to look past ‘sensational headlines’

The Edit: Daryl Hannah directs first featureThe Edit: Daryl Hannah directs first feature

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Models pose for photographs with Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 8 during its launching ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-JiModels pose for photographs with Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 8 during its launching ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Just days after Samsung officially releases its latest flagship duo, the Galaxy Note8 is finally getting its well deserved Android 8.0 Oreo Update.

Similar to the earlier Galaxy S8/S8+ Oreo update, the latest update is currently being rolled out in France and it carries the firmware version number N950FXXU3CRC1. It brings the latest Samsung Experience 9.0 and also the latest March 2018 Android security update.

At the moment, it isn’t available yet for Malaysian units but based on the S8/S8+ Oreo release, it could be available in the next couple of days. According to an update from a Samsung Turkey website, the Galaxy Note8 is expected to receive its Android 8.0 update on 30 March 2018 while the Galaxy S7/S7 edge is scheduled to receive it around the middle of April.

If you can’t wait, you can check manually on your Galaxy Note8 in the next week or so by going into Settings > Software Update. — SoyaCincau 

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram