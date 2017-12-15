Samsung launches new ultra-wide gaming monitor (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Samsung Malaysia Electronics has launched the new CHG90 ultra-wide gaming monitor, in line with the rising popularity of competitive gaming in Malaysia.

In a statement today, it said the new Samsung monitor would provide the ultimate gaming experience for casual, enthusiastic and competitive gamers alike.

The CHG90 monitor offers realistic, high-quality visuals which improves gameplay with crisper colours and sharper contrast, further enhancing game-changing technologies.

Screenshot of the Samsung monitor from the Samsung Video.“We aim to deliver the ultimate gaming experience through our new monitor, and provide the most stunning visual and realistic content,” said head of consumers electronics, Jimmy Tan.

The CHG90 ultra-wide gaming monitor is currently available at the retail price of RM6,499.

For more information, click here. — Bernama