Samsung Galaxy S9 Malaysia: Here’s all you need to know

The Galaxy S9 starts from RM3,299 while the S9+ is priced from RM3,799 for the 64GB model. — SoyaCincau picKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are now officially in Malaysia just weeks after its unveiling at Barcelona. For the first time in Malaysia, Samsung is offering more variants with storage options of up to 256GB for the larger Plus version. Here’s a recap of all you need to know including its roadshow offers that will start this weekend.

The Galaxy S9 starts from RM3,299 while the S9+ is priced from RM3,799 for the 64GB model. Both 64GB and 128GB variants are available in Midnight Black, Coral Blue and Lilac Purple, while the 256GB S9+ is only available in Midnight Black.

If you’re interested in getting a unit with extra freebies, Samsung is having a three-day roadshow at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Queensbay Mall Penang and Aeon Bandar Dato Onn Johor Baru, from March 16-18, 2018.

During the Galaxy S9 roadshow, you can get a free Wireless Charging stand worth RM279 and 30 per cent off on a Samsung Gear Sport. On top of that, you can also enjoy RM50 off on selected accessories. Take note that there is limited allocation for these rewards at each location.

If you have an existing device, Samsung is also having a trade-up program at each venue. For greater savings, Samsung is offering up to RM400 extra in value for your current smartphone. You can check for the value of your current phone here.

There are also other offers at the roadshow including 0 per cent instalment programs for eligible credit cards and they are giving up to 1,500 Samsung Reward points if you activate Samsung Pay, Samsung Members and Bixby on your brand-new Galaxy S9 or S9+. To learn more, check out the roadshow announcement post.

As usual, the big four telcos — Celcom, Digi, Maxis and U Mobile — will be offering the devices on contract. If you haven’t seen it yet, do check out our Galaxy S9 telco plan comparison. — SoyaCincau