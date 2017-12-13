Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 now available in pink

Get a quick insight into the new Samsung Galaxy S8 with ‘Gadgets with Gurman’. — Bloomberg picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — The Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 smartphones are now available in pink with an enhanced core processor and camera function.

Equipped with a 12 Mega-Pixel camera and Iris Biometric scanner, the phones have also, an added extra SD Slot up to 265GB, as well as the Samsung smart Artificial Intelligence (AI), Bixby.

In conjunction with the Christmas season, Samsung Malaysia Electronics through its Galaxy Studio, is allowing customers to experience Samsung’s ultimate mobile connectivity for the three models together with its accessories.

Everyone can experience hands-on, the camera and video features on the three new models at the Sweet Treats Workshop at the Galaxy Studio, located in front of the Lot 10 shopping mall, here.

Samsung said in a statement the studio would operate daily from 10am to 10pm, until end-January next year.

The Galaxy Note8 Soft Pink, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Rose Pink are available at all Samsung outlets with the starting price of RM3,999, RM3,299 and RM3,699 respectively (inclusive of six per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST)).

The three models are not for sale at the studio. — Bernama