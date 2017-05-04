Last updated Thursday, May 04, 2017 6:20 pm GMT+8

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ go on sale in Malaysia tomorrow

Thursday May 4, 2017
A model poses with the Samsung Galaxy S8+ at the phone’s launch in Sunway Pyramid in Petaling Jaya May 4, 2017. — Bernama picA model poses with the Samsung Galaxy S8+ at the phone’s launch in Sunway Pyramid in Petaling Jaya May 4, 2017. — Bernama picPETALING JAYA, May 4 — Samsung Malaysia Electronics Sdn Bhd has launched its latest smartphones, the Galaxy S8 and S8+, which comes equipped with the iris scanner, an enhanced biometric security identification system.

Mobile and IT Business Unit Vice-President Lee Jui-siang said the iris scanner enabled users to unlock their phones just by aligning their eyes with the twin circles on the phone’s screen. 

“It is fast, very reliable and simple to use,” he said after launching the smartphones here today.

He said the pre-order sales for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ quadrupled that of the Galaxy S7 when the latter was launched in April last year.

“We had opened for pre-order at all Samsung authorised outlets about two weeks ago and we also had an online pre-order campaign. All the units allocated were sold out in three days,” he said, declining to reveal the exact number of pre-order sales.

Among other things, the smartphones also featured wider screens which would provide more immersive viewing and gaming experience for its users.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ retail at RM3,299 and RM3,699, respectively, and will be available for purchase beginning tomorrow at all Samsung Experience Stores and authorised dealers. — Bernama

