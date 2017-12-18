Samsung Galaxy A8/A8+ (2018) revealed in its full glory (VIDEO)

Since the Galaxy A series is getting more premium, the 2018 model appears to be following the Galaxy S8’s approach by launching just two models with the Galaxy A8 (2018) and the Galaxy A8+ (2018). — SoyaCincau picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — With “FullView” 18:9 displays becoming mainstream for 2018, Samsung will be releasing their latest mid-range Galaxy A (2018) series that will come with its very own Infinity Display. We’ve seen how it would look like in a couple of leaked renders and now we get an even clearer view thanks to a leaked hands-on video.

According to the video, the Galaxy A8 (2018) will feature a 5.5″ display while the A8+ model gets a slightly larger 6.0″ screen. Both are doing Full HD+ on tall Infinity Display on a Super AMOLED panel. Unlike the Galaxy S8/Note8, the screen appears to be flat without the curved edges.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A (2018) is said to be powered by an Exynos 7885 processor (2x 2.2GHz + 6x 1.6GHz) with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM that comes with either 32GB or 64GB of storage. MicroSD expansion comes as standard and both models also retain an IP68 dust and water resistance.

As you would expect with two different sizes, the Galaxy A8 is said to carry a 3,000mAh battery, while the bigger plus model gets a 3,500mAh capacity unit.

Over at the back, the Galaxy A8/A8+ appears to be getting the same camera+fingerprint sensor placement as the upcoming Galaxy S9. Both will carry a 16MP f/1.7 main camera while the front, interestingly comes with a dual-camera setup.

According to the specs, you’ll get a 16MP f/1.9 main selfie camera and a secondary 8MP f/1.9 shooter for Live Focus. This would add dramatic bokeh effects to your selfie shots. There’s no iris scanner but the video alleged that it has a face unlock feature which claims to work well.

With the Galaxy J and Galaxy S series getting more premium, we think the Galaxy A8/A8+ (2018) series could be priced above the RM2,000 this time around. What do you think of the Galaxy A8 series for 2018? — SoyaCincau