Samsung Bixby now understands Chinese in Malaysia

The Mandarin Chinese support is available for users of the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note8. — SoyaCincau picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — For those who use Chinese as their default language, you can now use Bixby in Mandarin. Bixby Chinese support was first introduced in China last month and it’s finally here in Malaysia.

The Mandarin Chinese support is available for users of the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note8. Apart from commanding your device in Chinese, the same language support is also integrated into Bixby Home, Reminder and Bixby Vision. The language support also covers native apps by Samsung, Bixby labs and other third-party application.

Bixby isn’t perfect but its natural language-understanding ability, Bixby will get better overtime. According to Samsung, you can expect Bixby to support more Chinese dialects in the near future.

For moments when it isn’t convenient for you to type, you can get Bixby to help in your own preferred language. Just hold the dedicated Bixby button or you can summon by voice by saying “hey Bixby”. Bahasa Malaysia support isn’t available yet and we hope that Samsung might introduce that soon. Bixby on the phone is just the beginning and we expect Samsung to expand its ecosystem to include smart speakers and more. — SoyaCincau