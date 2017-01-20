Samsung begins rollout of Android Nougat

SEOUL, Jan 20 — Samsung has this week begun rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to Galaxy devices and has listed further devices that will get the update in the first half of 2017.

Yesterday, the company said its Nougat rollout has so far hit the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge; users of both devices now have access to several new and improved features as well as faster speeds for downloading apps and system software updates.

With the update, the devices now also support Samsung Pass, which works as a master key for website login on Samsung Internet and will soon be expanded to support mobile banking app integration.

According to Samsung, Android 7.0 Nougat will be expanded to additional countries on the following devices in the first half of 2017: the Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge and S6 edge Plus, Galaxy Note5, Galaxy Tab A with S Pen, Galaxy Tab S2 (LTE unlock), Galaxy A3, and Galaxy A8. — AFP-Relaxnews