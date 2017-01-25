Last updated Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:13 pm GMT+8

Russia orders blocking of Dailymotion video site

Wednesday January 25, 2017
05:47 PM GMT+8

The site was still accessible this morning but the blockage could be put in place by the end of the week. — AFP picThe site was still accessible this morning but the blockage could be put in place by the end of the week. — AFP picMOSCOW, Jan 25 — Russian authorities have ordered the blocking of video website Dailymotion after a reality TV station complained of copyright infringement, the channel’s owner said today. 

A Moscow court “approved the demand by the Piatnitsa channel to block Dailymotion on Russian territory” on December 2, the station’s owner Gazprom Media said in a statement sent to AFP.

The site was still accessible this morning but the blockage could be put in place by the end of the week, a spokesman for Russia’s media regulator told the Vedomosti newspaper.

Dailymotion had repeatedly featured clips of the most-watched programmes on Piatnitsa, a channel that specialises in reality shows, Gazprom Media said, adding that Dailymotion’s French owner Vivendi did not appeal the ruling within the time limit to stop the shutdown going ahead.

Russia was until recently renowned for the scale of its online piracy, but the government has cracked down over the past few years on the illegal distribution of movies and music, considerably boosting its legislation in this area — a key condition for joining the World Trade Organisation in 2012. — AFP

