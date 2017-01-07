‘Rocket League,’ ‘Battlefield,’ ‘Minecraft’ top PlayStation’s 2016 charts

‘Rocket League’ has been a PlayStation favourite since a July 2015 release. — Handout via AFPTOKYO, Jan 7 — The best-selling PlayStation Store games of 2016 on PlayStation 4 were led by radio controlled car-football mash-up Rocket League, team action game Battlefield 1 and the PlayStation edition of era-defining creative construction set Minecraft.

It was Minecraft that pulled double-duty, being named by the US PlayStation Blog as the older PlayStation 3’s bestselling download, though it couldn’t get a look-in on a combined chart published by the EU PS Blog, whose top 20 was PlayStation 4 from top to tail.

Rocket League was released in 2015 and, at the time, was given away free as a perk to members of the PlayStation Plus membership scheme.

That bet seems to have paid off for both PlayStation and game developer Psyonix, with the game so popular that subsequent purchases made it 2016’s top seller for both US and EU chart compilers.

In contrast to other top-placed titles, Rocket League was digital-only for a year before eventually migrating to physical retail in June 2016.

The US PS Blog had Rocket League followed by Battlefield 1, Minecraft, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Tom Clancy’s The Division.

Ranked in places six to 10 were Grand Theft Auto V, Overwatch: Origins Edition, Battlefield 4, No Man’s Sky and football sim Fifa 17.

For the European-facing blog, Fifa 17 was second to Rocket League, with Battlefield 4, Battlefield 1 and Destiny: Rise of Iron placing in the top five, in that order (the US blog had Rise of Iron as its second-bestselling add-on.)

Grand Theft Auto V, Uncharted 4, Need for Speed, Minecraft and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare rounded out the EU chart’s top 10. — AFP-Relaxnews