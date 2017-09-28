Real-life robot transformer puts on different exoskeletons to change shape (VIDEO)

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 28 — Primer — the robot transformer — learning from nature.
Like a hermit crab changes its shell, so can Primer.
Here it’s putting on an origami-inspired exoskeleton — a plastic sheet folds itself around the base unit when heated up, turning the robot into a walk-bot…which in turn can put on another exoskeleton — to make itself bigger — big enough to carry things...until it wants to take an exoskeleton off — which it does by simply dissolving it in water.
Researchers at MIT imagine a space mission with just one robot but a stack of exoskeletons.
The next step will be to develop even more abilities — driving through water or burrowing in sand to camouflage their colour. — Reuters