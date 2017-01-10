Razer’s gaming concept laptop has three screens (VIDEO)

‘Project Valerie’ is a laptop prototype developed by Razer. — Handout via AFPLAS VEGAS, Jan 10 — Gaming PC and peripherals specialist, Razer, showcased a spectacular laptop concept featuring three built-in displays at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which wrapped up Sunday in Las Vegas.

Razer’s “Project Valerie” promises a portable solution for multiscreen gaming. This world first is a laptop with three individual screens, offering gamers an immersive experience whether at home or on the move. Each of the device’s 17.3-inch ultra-high definition (4K) displays features Nvidia G-Sync technology for optimizing framerates, and works with Nvidia Surround View at up to 180 degrees when the three screens are aligned.

Razer has developed an automatic mechanism to deploy the laptop’s three displays. In fact, the two extra screens come out of the main display and position mechanically, offering users three functioning screens without the various cables this kind of set-up usually requires. Once closed, the device is around 4cm thick and weighs a little over 5kg, which is evidently above current standards in the laptop market.

Thanks to top-of-the-range components, this PC is compatible with the most demanding VR headsets on the market. The concept could appeal to creative professionals as well as gamers.

This isn’t the first time that Razer has unveiled this kind of unusual and original concept at the American tech show. The brand is yet to confirm whether or not the device will come to market, be it in this configuration or another, but “Project Valerie” certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

Razer’s “Project Valerie” wasn’t the only computer causing a stir at the CES. Acer was also at the show presenting the first laptop PC to come loaded with a curved screen, the Predator 21 X, due on sale soon for US$9,000 (RM40,293). — AFP-Relaxnews