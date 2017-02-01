Last updated Wednesday, February 01, 2017 11:10 am GMT+8

‘Rainbow Six Siege’ is going free to play

Wednesday February 1, 2017
07:14 AM GMT+8

The cover art for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. — AFP picThe cover art for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. — AFP pic

LONDON, Feb 1 — The latest addition to the Tom Clancy-inspired games franchise will be available for all gamers on all current generation platforms to sample free of charge this weekend.

Let’s face it.

As big an event as it is, not everyone is a fan of either Football or of the Super Bowl.

So, for those looking for an alternative distraction, from February 2-5, as long as they like gaming, they’re in luck.

As that’s when Rainbow Six Siege’s producer, Ubisoft will be opening up the entire game, including all maps, to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows 10 PC gamers. 

To take full advantage of the free trail, players will need either an existing PlayStation Plus or Xbox Gold subscription, but that is the only catch. — AFP-Relaxnews 

