‘Prey’ issues release date, second gameplay trailer (VIDEO)

‘Prey’ has been announced for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC by publisher Bethesda Softworks, — Picture courtesy of Arkane Studios / Bethesda SoftworksSAN FRANCISCO, Jan 26 — Atmospheric video game Prey, rebooting a franchise that launched in 2006, is set for release May 5, 2017.

All is not well on board research station Talos I, infected as it is with shapeshifting aliens desperate to consume their human captors.

Those alien beings, the Typhon, have been the subject of an experimental programme designed to distill some of their abilities onto humans by way of a neural modification process.

It’s a process that TranStar vice president Morgan Yu has undergone and one that may make them uniquely positioned to put an end to the Typhon outbreak before it leaves for Earth.

The game has been developed by the Texan outpost of Arkane Studios, a French-headquartered house now best known for the lavish Dishonoured and 2016’s direct sequel — and who also assisted on BioShock 2, part of a franchise with which this new Prey is already being favourably compared.

Prey has been announced for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC by publisher Bethesda Softworks, itself well associated with the Doom, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Quake and Wolfenstein franchises. — AFP-Relaxnews