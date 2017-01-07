Polaroid Pop: A modern reimagining of iconic instant print cameras

The Polaroid Pop is expected to be available toward the end of 2017. — Handout via AFPLAS VEGAS, Jan 7 — At the Consumer Electronics Show this week, Polaroid revealed Pop, an instant digital camera that builds on the popular Polaroid Snap and the brand’s own iconic instant print camera of yesteryear.

Polaroid celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2017 and is marking the occasion with a new camera that blends “nostalgia with modern design and functionality,” according to Scott W. Hardy, President and CEO of Polaroid.

The Pop’s sleek design features a black camera body and an iconic red shutter button, with or without a colour accent.

With its modern technology, the Polaroid Pop builds on the success of the brand’s Snap and Snap Touch and, like those cameras, features an integrated printer that uses Zink Zero Ink Printing Technology.

Unlike the Snap, however — and reminiscent of the brand’s iconic instant print cameras — it prints photos in the classic 3x4” format. The resulting full-colour photo is surrounded by a border, creating a 3.5x4.25 print.

The Pop otherwise includes many features of a typical digital camera: a 3.97-inch touchscreen LCD frames shots and displays the camera’s menu, while other features include a 20-megapixel sensor, dual LED flash, and 1080p full HD video recording.

Three colour modes are available: black-and-white, colour and vintage sepia, in keeping with the nostalgic feel.

The camera can also connect to a mobile device via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to serve as an instant photo printer, while an app offers access to filters, stickers, effects and controls.

The Polaroid Pop is expected to be available toward the end of 2017. Pricing information is not yet available. — AFP-Relaxnews