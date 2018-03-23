‘Pokemon Go’ Easter egg event activates

The 'Pokémon Go' Eggstravaganza is well-timed to capitalise on associated events in cultural and commercial calendars. — AFP picNEW YORK, March 23 — Egg-hatching event Eggstravaganza is returning to Pokemon Go just in time for Easter, stretching from March 22 through to April 2, 2018.

For players interested in hatching virtual eggs inside of Pokemon Go, the second annual Eggstravaganza is here.

An even greater variety of Pokemon will be waiting inside the game's 2km Eggs, which can be found at Pokéstop locations during the event, according to the Pokémon Go team at Niantic Labs.

What it means is that Pokemon usually found in 5km or 10km Egg types will now be made available through the more common 2km Eggs as well, while some Pokemon will hatch more frequently.

The virtual currencies of Candy and Stardust are also being boosted with hatched Eggs including bonus Candy, and Stardust doubled for the duration of the event, the team said in an official blog post.

The effect is intended to send players back into Pokemon Go and, from there, to the in-game Shop, where there just so happen to be a selection of virtual boxes containing things like Super Incubators and Star Pieces.

Map-based augmented reality game Pokemon Go launched midway through 2016 and became a sensation thanks to its remarkable uptake, achieving 500 million downloads by the end of the year.

App developer Niantic, spun off from Google, had previously made Ingress, which used several similar concepts albeit in a sci-fi setting, and tracked player movements in order to deduce optimal travel patterns.

Niantic has since announced another licensed, location-based AR tie-in, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, which is expected to arrive at some point in 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews