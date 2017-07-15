‘Pokemon Go’ anniversary events cued up across the world

A number of ‘Pokemon Go’ Safari Zone events will run in August and September 2017. — Handout via AFPTOKYO, July 15 — July 22’s Pokémon Go festival in Chicago will now have an international component, with a number of subsequent events planned for half a dozen European cities, and a Japanese Pikachu Outbreak set for August.

Smartphone sensation Pokémon Go debuted July 6, 2016, but development studio Niantic is ensuring that anniversary celebrations aren’t limited to a single day.

The Pokémon Go Fest is part of an ongoing season of events that started in late June with an overhaul to several key aspects of the augmented reality game of local discovery.

Real world and in-game events combine at the ticketed Grant Park gathering, which promises increased Pokémon encounters, team lounges, and a selection of special challenged and rewards.

Successful completion of those challenges will result in bonuses for the worldwide playing community, the official Pokémon Go blog has explained, while players around the world will be able to unlock another grand challenge for the Grant Park participants to attempt.

After that, and for those that find themselves in selected European cities on the appropriate dates, there will be a number of Safari Zone events held within shopping centres.

It’s a chance for participants to catch Pokémon they wouldn’t usually see in Europe, with unique Raid Boss multiplayer challenges also made available for the duration.

Niantic and The Pokémon Company have up with mall company Unibail-Rodamco to arrange Safari Zone events in Copenhagen, Denmark (at the Fisketorvet) and Prague, Czech Republic (Centrum Cerny Most) on August 5, in Stockholm, Sweden (Mall of Scandinavia) and Amstelveel, The Netherlands (Stadshart) on August 12, and in Oberhause, Germany (CentrO,) Paris, France (Les Quatre Temps) and Barcelona, Spain (La Maquinista) on September 16, 2017.

In Japan, a weeklong Pikachu Outbreak event awaits in Yokohama August 9-15. — AFP-Relaxnews