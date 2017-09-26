PlayStation Australia offers physical trophies for game completionists (VIDEO)

A new plan to reward some of the most committed video game players with mantlepiece trophies is being debuted this September by PlayStation in Australia. ― AFP picSYDNEY, Sept 26 ― The September 26 launch of football simulation “Fifa 18” spearheads an Australian PlayStation campaign to award a limited number of players with physical trophies for their efforts.

Taking its cue from platform rival Xbox, which introduced an in-game milestoning system called Achievements in 2005, PlayStation's Trophies encourage players to clear games as fully as possible.

Digital mementos of virtual progress, these Trophies serve as a record of player dedication and skill.

PlayStation's system allows game developers to allocate trophies to four pre-defined tiers.

Bronze, silver, and gold indicate the difficulty of completing the required task, while a game's platinum trophy unlocks when every other trophy had been obtained.

Actualizing those platinum souvenirs is part of a new competition called PlayStation Plus Platinum Hunters.

Four bespoke Platinum Trophies have been created for PlayStation Australia, which is using the replicas to urge a communal focus on four upcoming titles.

Following the retail debut of “Fifa 18,” competition entrants have six months to obtain the game's platinum trophy on PlayStaton 4 and then share a screenshot of it to either Facebook or Twitter, posting it with a #PlusPlatinumHunters hashtag and looping PlayStation Australia's relevant social network account in on the action; the first to do so wins a replica PlayStation Trophy.

The competition series continues with the release of driving game “Gran Turismo Sport” on October 18, and then world war action game “Call of Duty: WWII” on November 3.

A fourth competition title has not yet been named.

PlayStation's Trophy system celebrates its 10th anniversary on July 2, 2018. ― AFP-Relaxnews