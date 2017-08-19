PlayStation announces line-up for PAX West 2017

PSVR game 'Moss' is expected late 2017. — Polyarc pic via AFPSEATTLE, Aug 19 — A twenty-six title roster accompanies PlayStation to Seattle convention PAX West in early September, from swish console exclusives like "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" and "Detroit: Beyond Human" to independent games "Hob" and "Burly Men at Sea."

PlayStation arrives at PAX West 2017 (September 1-4) with a focus on recent or imminent launches, and on what 2018 brings.

Of its 19 PlayStation 4 games named ahead of the annual Seattle convention, five are set for September releases with three already in the wild.

Cinematic adventure "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" and updated arcade sports title "Windjammers" release in late August, with accessible PS4 and mobile phone party game "That's You!" having dropped early July.

Jump'n'run game "Knack II" will debut a day after PAX West; hands-on time at the video game expo could prove crucial to its word-of-mouth success or failure.

Other September releases in animal strategy "Tooth and Nail," replayable Scandinavian amble "Burly Men at Sea" and eagerly awaited action adventure "Hob" are accompanied by hefty licensed fighting game "Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite."

Focused driving simulation "Gran Turismo Sport," available in regular and PlayStation VR modes, is set for an October introduction, as is hybrid action RPG "Battle Chasers."

Joining "That's You" as part of a mobile / PS4 PlayLink suite will be detective mystery "Hidden Agenda," "Knowledge is Power" and "Frantics," while "Omen of Sorrow" and "Samurai Showdown V Special" await firm 2017 dates.

Representing some of 2018's potential high points will be January's exquisitely animated "Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom," cute adventure "Swords of Ditto," ambitious story-driven thriller "Detroit: Become Human" and anime adaptation "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

Also on PSVR will be "Bravo Team," "The Inpatient," "Kaiju Driving Range," "League of War: VR Arena," "Moss," "Sparc" and "Star Child," PlayStation said in a blog post.

PlayStation will be present at three gaming events in three key regions over an eight-week period.

Following PAX West, there's the Tokyo Game Show in Japan (September 21-24,) and a media briefing at Paris Games Week on October 30.

Before then, both Nintendo and Xbox will be at the world's biggest gaming expo, Gamescom, in Cologne, Germany.

There, Xbox has a live show planned for online broadcast on August 20, ahead of the launch of the smallest Xbox and (for now) the most powerful console ever, the Xbox One X, on November 7.

Nintendo will offer an August 23 showcase of "Super Mario Odyssey" ahead of a first holiday season for March's home and portable hybrid, the Switch, with 3DS title "Metroid: Samus Returns" previewing on August 24. — AFP-Relaxnews