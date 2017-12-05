PC download charts: ‘PUBG’ vs ‘GTA V’ as more recent blockbusters fade

Noble thievery turns isometric in ‘Seven: The Days Long Gone’. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 5 ― Two of 2017's long-term favourites continue to tussle at the top of our download chart selections, stealth game Seven: The Days Long Gone overtakes GOG ever-present Divinity: Original Sin 2, and a Doom bundle makes it to the peak of Fanatical.

It's been just over eight months straight that round-based multiplayer island survival game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has been top of the Steam charts, where we find it ahead of fellow perennial Grand Theft Auto V in second.

On the Humble Store, the PUBG and GTA V 1-2 is repeated. PUBG is not sold through GameStop at this time, so GTA V scores another first place, while recently released The Sims 4 expansion, Cats & Dogs, is in fourth.

Fanatical continues its relaunch, having been trading as Bundle Stars for just shy of five years, its chart led by a Doom bundle that offers 2016's hit shooter for 66 per cent off and an optional second tier that includes the franchise's 1993 original and its 2004 threequel.

And on GOG, stealth game Seven: The Days Long Gone sneaks in, followed by a flurry of good reviews for the debut game whose new studio of veterans came over from The Witcher franchise and elsewhere ― but the recent release can't yet get the best of two classic Jazz Jackrabbit compilations.

Steam* (steampowered.com)

1. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

2. Grand Theft Auto V

3. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

4. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ― Game of the Year Edition

5. Call of Duty: WWII

*Steam chart based on revenue rather than units.

GameStop US (gamestop.com)

1. Grand Theft Auto V

2. The Evil Within

3. Roblox US$10 (RM40.50) code for Android, iOS, PC or Xbox One

4. The Sims 4: Cats & Dogs

5. Wizard 101 Spooky Carnival eCard

Humble Store (humblebundle.com/store)

1. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

2. Grand Theft Auto V

3. Bayonetta

4. Call of Duty: WWII

5. Assassin's Creed Origins

GamersGate EU (gamersgate.com)

1. Middle-earth: Shadow of War

2. Conan Exiles

3. Injustice 2 ― Ultimate Edition

4. Dragon Ball Fighter Z ― FighterZ Edition

5. Hitman Game of the Year Edition

Fanatical (fanatical.com)

1. Doom Bundle

2. Nemesis Bundle 4

3. Total War: Shogun 2 ― Fall of the Samurai Collection

4. Total War: Warhammer ― Call of the Beastmen DLC

5. Total War: Warhammer II

GOG (gog.com)

1. Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection

2. Jazz Jackrabbit Collection

3. Seven: The Days Long Gone

4. Divinity: Original Sin 2

5. Epic Pinball: The Complete Collection

Itchio (itch.io)

1. FPV Freerider

2. Empires of the Undergrowth ― Early Access

3. Doki Doki Literature Club!

4. WolfQuest

5. FPV Freerider Recharged ― AFP-Relaxnews