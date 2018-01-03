PC download charts: ‘PUBG’ starts 2018 on top

'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' has spent 9½ months on top of Steam's weekly chart. — Picture courtesy of Bluehole, IncSAN FRANCISCO, Jan 3 — “PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds” begins the year at the top of Steam's bestseller chart and placing second on the Humble Store on January 1, 2018, while 2017's gem of an adventure “Divinity: Original Sin 2” and steampunk strategy “They Are Billions” also perform well.

After nine months in an intensive Early Access in-development programme, multiplayer action survival game “PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds” gained full release on December 20, 2017.

Since release in March 2017 it has not budged from first place on the Steam chart and, having held off a half-price “Grand Theft Auto V” during Steam's annual Winter Sale, could well make it a full year in pole position.

Fantasy adventure “Divinity: Original Sin 2” also enjoyed high chart positions across multiple retailers, hitting fourth on Steam as well as first on DRM-free service GOG.

Like “PUBG,” it spent a good amount of time in Early Access, having raised a development fund through its 2015 Kickstarter drive, and migrating to Steam's in-dev platform in September 2016, well ahead of its acclaimed release a full year later.

Similarly, steampunk strategy affair “They Are Billions” is another successful Early Access title.

Emerging on December 12, 2017, it emulated “PUBG” in eschewing a sale discount, instead maintaining its 10 per cent release-week reduction for the duration of Steam's year-end promo.

Interest was driven by a number of higher-profile YouTube video creators who had shown off the indie hit in early November.

Steam*

1. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

2. Grand Theft Auto V

3. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

4. Divinity: Original Sin 2

5. They Are Billions

*Steam chart based on revenue rather than units.

Humble Store

1. They Are Billions

2. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

3. RimWorld

4. Human Fall-Flat 4-Packs

5. Overcooked!

GamersGate EU

1. Middle-earth: Shadow of War

2. Mortal Kombat XL

3. Dishonored 2

4. Doom

5. Injustice 2

Fanatical

1. Hitman 2016 Game of the Year Edition

2. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

3. Emily Wants To Play

4. Total War: Warhammer II - Rise of the Tomb Raider

5. Quiplash

GOG

1. Divinity: Original Sin 2

2. Titanic: Adventure out of Time

3. Heroes of Might & Magic 3: Complete

4. Spellforce 3

5. Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete

Itchio

1. Freeways

2. Doki Doki Literature Club!

3. FPV Freerider

4. Butterfly Soup

5. LOCALHOST — AFP-Relaxnews