PC download charts: ‘Outlast 2,’ ‘Dawn of War III’ and ‘Prey’ challenge ‘Battlegrounds’

‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ is helping to drive interest in the Battle Royale genre. — Picture courtesy of Bluehole, IncSAN FRANCISCO, May 3 — Flavour of the month, battle royale title PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds, sees off challenges from the well-anticipated horror Outlast 2 and sci-fi strategy Dawn of War III on Steam, but glossy Prey leapfrogs it on the Humble Store.

Its momentum is such that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is repelling the majority of its would-be usurpers at the top of the Steam charts, which is organised according to revenue.

Retailing at US$29.99 (RM129.50), Battlegrounds this week sees off the identically-priced terrifying adventure “Outlast 2,” which has enjoyed coverage from popular YouTubers Elrubius, PewDiePie, Markiplier, Squeezie and JackScepticEye.

At double the price, and therefore needing to sell only half the amount of copies to best it on Steam’s rundown, inventive US$59.99 strategy game Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III comes in at third on the retailer’s weekly ranking.

Over on the Humble Store, however, Steam-redeemable copies of action-oriented space station investigation Prey (US$59, releasing May 5 2017) and downhill Alpine sports escape Steep (US$29 on sale) both outsold Battlegrounds according to its unit-based bestsellers chart.

Meanwhile, customers of GOG and GamersGate propelled new release Expeditions: Viking into the sites’ respective top fives.

It’s a historical role-playing adventure set during the Viking era, with players leading a small band of Norse warriors into England.

With free-form exploration, turn-based combat that encourages a tactical approach, and a storyline that presents players with key decisions along the way, the game has received a number of updates in order to fix the sorts of software errors that caused some players to stumble during its first few days on release.

Also on GOG, Little Nightmares fares very well upon its debut, the carefully designed 2D horror adventure appearing well suited to fans of award-winning titles Limbo and Inside.

Steam* (steampowered.com)

1. Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds

2. Outlast 2

3. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III (including pre-orders)

4. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

5. H1Z1: King of the Hill

*Steam chart based on revenue rather than units.

GameStop US (gamestop.com)

1. Overwatch

2. Call of Duty: WWII — Digital Deluxe Edition

3. Roblox (for Android, iOS, PC and Xbox One)

4. Gears of War 4 (for Windows 10 PC and Xbox One)

5. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III

GamersGate EU (gamersgate.com)

1. Expeditions: Viking

2. Rainbow Six Siege: Year 2 Season Pass

3. Sniper Elite 4 Season Pass

4. Yooka-Laylee

5. Conan Exiles

GOG (gog.com)

1. Little Nightmares

2. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Expansion Pass

3. Expeditions: Viking

4. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Game of the Year edition

5. Shadow Warrior 2

Humble Store (humblebundle.com/store)

1. Prey

2. Steep

3. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

4. Motorsport Manager

5. Rising Storm 2: Vietnam

Itchio (itch.io)

1. FPV Freerider

2. WolfQuest

3. Raft

4. Bendy and the Ink Machine: Chapter Two

5. FPV Freerider Recharged — AFP-Relaxnews