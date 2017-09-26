PC download charts: ‘Guild Wars II’ expansion, ‘Hob’ excitement

Mount up and explore a new desert land in ‘Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire.’ ― AFP picSAN FRANCISCO, Sept 26 ― A new batch of adventures for free MMO “Guild Wars II” and the imminent release of brains and brawn action puzzle game “Hob” made an impact on PC download charts yesterday, September 25, 2017.

The first full expansion for “Guild Wars 2” since the game converted from a pay-once model to free-to-play has arrived.

“Path of Fire” has players attempt to stop a warmongering god from killing a dragon and tipping the world into imbalance; away from the central storyline, it also introduces several new features such as animal transports and a bounty system.

With “Guild Wars 2” studio ArenaNet preferring to circumvent PC gaming giant Steam in favor of its own site and other retailers, “Path of Fire” charts in second place on both GameStop and GamersGate.

Like ArenaNet, the developer working on September 26's “Hob” can trace its history back to Blizzard Entertainment.

Blizzard's “World of Warcraft” became a genre standard for MMOs and its “Diablo” franchise has likewise had an indelible impact on combat-oriented action-adventures.

Runic Games, two of whose co-founders created “Diablo” in the first place, is well-known for its variations on the theme in the “Torchlight” series and now sets off in a different direction with “Hob.”

It takes place in a vibrant world, apparently full of life, but one in which a more uncomfortable truth lurks below its surface; without text or conversation to fall back on, players must use other cues to unlock the Hob-world's puzzles and restore it to its true purpose.

Available for PC through Steam and GOG, it's the latter which offers a separate very well-received action RPG, “Stores: The Path of Destinies,” for free as an early bird reward.

Steam*

1. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

2. Divinity: Original Sin 2

3. Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack

4. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

5. Total War: Warhammer II

*Steam chart based on revenue rather than units.

GameStop US

1. Roblox US$10 (RM42) card for Android, iPhone, PC and Xbox One

2. Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire

3. Wizard 101 US$10 card

4. World of Warcraft 60 Day Game Card

5. The Sims 4

Humble Store

1. Grand Theft Auto V

2. Total War: Warhammer

3. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition

4. Grand Theft Auto V + Megalodon Shark Card Bundle

5. Tabletop Simulator

GamersGate EU

1. Tekken 7

2. Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire

3. Mortal Kombat XL

4. Project Cars 2 Deluxe

5. Conan Exiles

Bundle Stars

1. Talisman: The Horus Heresy

2. Tekken 7

3. Dark Souls III

4. Total War: Warhammer II

5. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

GOG

1. Divinity: Original Sin 2

2. Darkest Dungeon

3. Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete

4. Hob (pre-order)

5. Battle Brothers

Itchio

1. Freeways

2. Doki Doki Literature Club!

3. FPV Freerider

4. Butterfly Soup

5. WolfQuest ― AFP-Relaxnews