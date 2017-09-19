PC download charts: ‘Divinity: Original Sin 2’ ascends Steam, GOG

‘Divinity: Original Sin 2’ doubled its predecessor’s total with a US$2 million Kickstarter fund in 2015. — AFP picNEW YORK, Sept 19 — Swords and sorcery adventure Divinity: Original Sin 2 is enthusiastically received despite an unfortunate launch-day hitch, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds sets a new record on Steam, and a Hurricane Relief Bundle rewrites the Itch.io chart yesterday.

Launch-day complications didn’t prevent Divinity: Original Sin 2 from making it into the hands of an enthusiastic audience.

A power cut hit the offices of its Belgian development studio, preventing it from uploading the game as planned; it turned to a Quebec-based partner for assistance so that the completed version of Divinity: Original Sin 2 would be available in time (youtu.be/P0JgWa21jQY.)

Rock Paper Shotgun said the finished product was “incredibly tightly choreographed for such a huge and adapting RPG;” Polygon called its level of player choice “like standing in the middle of a sea of dominos, but only actually knowing where half of the lines start;” and for Eurogamer the story is “capable of juggling serious storytelling alongside wit and whimsy.”

The game and its two special editions occupied three spots inside GOG’s top five, and it reached second place on Steam.

At this point, that second-place achievement is as good as first, given that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds seems eternally lodged in top spot.

The March release’s popularity has grown to such an extent that the US$29.99 (RM126) game of multiplayer elimination has now taken the Steam-wide record for concurrent players from the free and once unassailable eSports title Dota 2.

Over on Itch.io, a fundraising bundle of 50 games raised money for a collection of four hurricane relief groups: The GlobalGiving Hurricane Irma Relief Fund, Antigua and Barbuda’s Halo Foundation, Haiti branches of Partners in Health, and the Direct Impact Fund for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma; games contained within that bundle were consequently propelled into the upper echelons of the site’s sales chart.

Steam* (steampowered.com)

1. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

2. Divinity: Original Sin 2

3. NBA 2K18 (pre-order)

4. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

5. Dark Souls III

*Steam chart based on revenue rather than units.

GameStop US (gamestop.com)

1. Roblox US$10 card for Android, iPhone, PC and Xbox One

2. NBA 2K18 (pre-order)

3. World of Warcraft 60 Day Game Card

4. Wizard 101 US$10 game card

5. Destiny 2 Digital Deluxe Edition

Humble Store (humblebundle.com/store)

1. Grand Theft Auto V

2. Tabletop Simulator

3. Prey

4. Hitman: The Complete First Season

5. Planet Coaster

GamersGate EU (gamersgate.com)

1. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

2. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege — Year 2 Gold Edition

3. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege — Complete

4. Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire

5. Street Fighter V

Bundle Stars (bundlestars.com)

1. Essentials Pick & Mix

2. Total War: Warhammer II

3. We Are The Dwarves

4. XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

5. The Evil Within 2

GOG (gog.com)

1. Divinity: Original Sin 2

2. Vikings — Wolves of Midgard

3. Divinity: Original Sin 2 — Divine Edition

4. Hob (pre-order)

5. Divinity: Original Sin 2 — Eternal Edition

Itchio (itch.io)

1. Magic Wand

2. Strawberry Cubes

3. luminous corridor 0

4. Ungrounded

5. Media is dead, you are alive. — AFP-Relaxnews