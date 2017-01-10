PC download charts: ‘Astroneer’, ‘Commandos Collection’ and ‘Sea Dogs’

'Astroneer' took off with YouTubers like Willyrex, BrainDit, Coffi, and Blitzkriegsler getting behind it early. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 10 — Small-team success Astroneer is joined by a new add-on for The Binding of Isaac, tried and tested strategy franchise Commandos is snatched up on mass for pennies, and the fourth game in the Sea Dogs series all feature among the best-selling PC games yesterday.

With many major sites’ end-of-year sales continuing into the first few days of 2017, there are vestiges of those seasonal promotions still to be seen among the PC download charts on January 9.

Top of this week’s Steam chart, Grand Theft Auto V has been a consistent bestseller on the store since its PC launch in April 2015, and was one of Steam’s top five monthly bestsellers for eight months in 2016 (according to Steam Spy’s data-based analysis.)

That’s not including the extra money some players would have pumped into it for additional content, an additional source of gaming revenue that meant a free game like Dota 2 was one of 2016’s official top 12 bestsellers according to Steam’s own internal figures.

But other titles like December’s sweet sci-fi exploration launch Astroneer and January’s new Binding of Isaac expansion, Afterbirth+ — which is in fact an expansion to the previously released Afterbirth — also number among Steam’s top sellers for the week.

Elsewhere, Gamersgate’s US$1.95 (RM8.73) Commandos Collection packaged together the first four games in the beloved tactical franchise’s history (it’s also currently available as part of Bundle Stars’ eight-game US$2.99 War Bundle.)

And on GOG, 2009 pirate classic Sea Dogs: City of Abandoned Ships, also known as Age of Pirates 2, earned a very warm reception as the best in its series and, despite perhaps a relative lack of graphical refinement, one of the best pirate-themed games available, even preferred to big hitters like Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.

Steam*

(steampowered.com)

1. Grand Theft Auto V

2. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

3. The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+

4. Astroneer

5. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Game of the Year Edition

*Steam chart based on revenue rather than units.

GameStop

US

(gamestop.com)

1. Gears of War 4 for PC and Xbox One

2. Overwatch

3. World of Warcraft 60 Day Game Card

4. The Sims 4

5. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

GamersGate

EU

(gamersgate.com)

1. Commandos Collection

2. Space Engineers

3. Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition

4. Gauntlet: Slayer Edition

5. This War of Mine

GOG

(gog.com)

1. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Expansion Pass

2. Sea Dogs: City of Abandoned Ships

3. Pizza Tycoon 2

4. The Witcher 3 — Blood and Wine expansion

5. Stardew Valley

Humble Store

(humblebundle.com/store)

1. RimWorld

2. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

3. Dex

4. Rust (Early Access)

5. Hello Neighbor

Itchio

(itch.io)

1. Raft

2. FPV Freerider

3. WolfQuest

4. Clone Drone in the Danger Zone

5. FPV Freerider Recharged. — AFP-Relaxnews