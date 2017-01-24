Panasonic launches washing machine for curry stains in India

Panasonic claims to have found the best combination of water temperature, water flow and length of washing programme for tackling curry stains.NEW DELHI, Jan 24 — Panasonic Corp has launched a washing machine with a designated programme for curry stains in India, the first of its kind in the South Asian country, Japan’s Jiji Press reported.

The Japanese home appliance maker aims to edge out rivals by adding the special feature for India’s national dish to its washing machines.

The company’s Panasonic India Pvt Ltd unit studied curries from all over India with an expert on the country’s cuisine.

Analysing ingredients in curries, including turmeric, chilli and mustard, Panasonic found the best combination of water temperature, water flow and length of washing programme for tackling curry stains, after some 18 months of work.

The special programme is included in high-end models of a washing machine series launched this month, priced between some 22,000 and 29,000 rupees (RM1,427 and RM1,884).

India’s penetration rate for washing machines is only around 10 per cent, leaving enough room for considerable growth in sales.

In the market dominated by South Korean makers, including Samsung Electronics Co, Panasonic is mainly targeting rapidly growing populations of middle- or high-income earners. — Bernama