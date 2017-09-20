Our robot future: New ‘Detroit’ trailer out of Tokyo Game Show 2017 (VIDEO)

A screenshot of the ‘Detroit: Become Human’ game from Paris-based studio Quantic Dream.SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 ― The fifth game and first PlayStation 4 exclusive from Paris-based studio Quantic Dream lays out a world where humans and robots are almost indistinguishable.

Previously announced in 2015, “Detroit: Become Human” continues several traditions laid down by Quantic Dream predecessors like “Heavy Rain” and “Beyond: Two Souls.”

Live actors' performances have been recorded and digitised in pursuit of increasingly photorealistic portrayals, while storylines written by studio founder David Cage aim for parity with cinema or television.

Those have become prominent trends in video gaming; 2016's action-oriented Xbox One and PC release “Quantum Break” alternated between interactive sections and short, pre-recorded episodes; August debut “Hellbalde: Senua's Sacrifice” took advantage of not only motion capture techniques but also binaural sound mixing techniques that had players reaching for their headphones to feel like they were inside the main character's mind.

As for “Detroit,” it takes questions about the nature and value of life and holds them up to the mirror of artificial intelligence, casting us into a world where androids are near indistinguishable from biological humans.

Three main characters have been introduced over the course of the game's pre-release period: police negotiator Connor, escaped servant and revolutionary leader Markus, and advanced model Kara who can pass for human in a way that other machines can't.

All three feature in a new trailer released for PlayStation's showcase at the 2017 Tokyo Game Show, ahead of a planned 2018 launch on the PlayStation 4. ― AFP-Relaxnews