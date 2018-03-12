Oppo R9s is now going for less than RM1,000

The Oppo R9s was previously reduced to RM1,398 and now it is now going for RM999. It’s available in Gold, Rose Gold and Black. — Picture courtesy of Oppo via SoyaCincauKUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — If you’re looking for a capable mid-range smartphone and you love to take lots of selfies, the Oppo R9s has just gotten another price cut.

This could be a better deal than the Oppo F5 if you prefer a Snapdragon processor over a larger 6.0″ 18:9 display.

The Oppo R9s was previously reduced to RM1,398 and now it is now going for RM999. It’s available in Gold, Rose Gold and Black.

To recap on the specs, the R9s has a 5.5″ Full HD display and it runs on a proven Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

For imaging, it gets a 16MP f/1.7 main camera with dual-PDAF, while the front gets a 16MP f/2.0 selfie camera with a host of beautification features.

Powering the device is a 3,010mAh battery and it even supports Oppo’s VOOC Flash charger.

If you’re interested, you can check out the Oppo R9s at the official store on Lazada.

Thanks @KeviNgTK for the tip! — SoyaCincau