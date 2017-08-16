Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Tech/Gadgets

Obama’s Charlottesville tweet most liked in history

Wednesday August 16, 2017
04:43 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

KL2017: Malaysia clinches first win in men’s water poloKL2017: Malaysia clinches first win in men’s water polo

The Edit: Johnny Depp delights kids at hospital as Jack SparrowThe Edit: Johnny Depp delights kids at hospital as Jack Sparrow

The Edit: Obama’s tweet now most liked everThe Edit: Obama’s tweet now most liked ever

The Edit: Epic GoT x ‘Star Wars’ mashupThe Edit: Epic GoT x ‘Star Wars’ mashup

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

US President Barack Obama speaks during his last press conference at the White House in Washington January 18, 2017. — Reuters picUS President Barack Obama speaks during his last press conference at the White House in Washington January 18, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Aug 16 — Barack Obama’s tweet following the Charlottesville protests is now the most liked in history.

The former US president took to Twitter on Saturday in the aftermath of the violent rally that took the lives of three people.

He shared a quote from Nelson Mandela: “No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin or his background or his religion…”

At time of writing, the tweet has over three million likes.

According to Twitter, it is currently the fifth most retweeted ever.

The previous record-holder was Ariana Grande’s distraught tweet following the terrorist attack after her concert in Manchester in May.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline