Obama’s Charlottesville tweet most liked in history

US President Barack Obama speaks during his last press conference at the White House in Washington January 18, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Aug 16 — Barack Obama’s tweet following the Charlottesville protests is now the most liked in history.

The former US president took to Twitter on Saturday in the aftermath of the violent rally that took the lives of three people.

He shared a quote from Nelson Mandela: “No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin or his background or his religion…”

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

At time of writing, the tweet has over three million likes.

This Tweet from @BarackObama is now the most liked Tweet ever. https://t.co/wEjYaxIHI1 — Twitter (@Twitter) August 16, 2017

According to Twitter, it is currently the fifth most retweeted ever.

The previous record-holder was Ariana Grande’s distraught tweet following the terrorist attack after her concert in Manchester in May.