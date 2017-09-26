Nova 2 Plus might be the affordable selfie-taker you need

The dual-camera setup in the rear makes the Nova 2 Plus a good bet for even non-selfie photos. ― Pictures by Erna MahyuniKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 ― One of the funny things about the current batch of smartphones is the different approach phone makers take to selfies.

From experience, I’ve seen a marked difference between selfies from Taiwan/China phone makers (Asus, Huawei), Korean (Samsung) and US brands (Motorola, Apple).

Huawei’s latest Nova 2 Plus is all about the selfies and is likely to be a firm competition to brands such as Oppo and Vivo who also specialise in selfie-optimised, fairly affordable phones.

On paper, the Nova 2 Plus has pretty decent specs that put it firmly in the mid-range category.

It runs a Kirin 659 octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM, but while it won’t be giving flagship phones competition in the power stakes it’s pretty good for the price (RM1,999).

The 5.5-inch IPS Full HD screen is bright, with decent colour reproduction and sharpness putting it in the upper percentile of mid-range smartphones.

You also get a generous 128GB of space that you can try to fill up with as many selfies as you want.

What is most important here, of course, is the camera. While it’s got a decent rear camera with a 12MP sensor, the front camera has a bigger, 20MP sensor presumably to get as high-quality a selfie as you can.

The 5.5in Full HD IPS screen makes for pretty good media viewing. Here’s the thing: while a larger sensor does mean the camera gets to capture a higher-resolution photo, larger doesn’t always mean better.

Does the Huawei Nova 2 Plus have a selfie cam that lives up to the task? Well, it depends on how you look at it.

Huawei has inbuilt-software that helps you tweak the levels of “beautification” of your selfie.

From level 1 (slight airbrushing) to level 5 (I don’t know this person), you can adjust the levels until you consider them Instagram-worthy.

The good news is that you do get pretty bright, sharp and detailed photos with the selfie cam and the front LED flash isn’t overly harsh so you won’t look like a ghost in lowlight with the flash on.

Still, I’m not crazy about the software assumption that I want to look fairer in my photos. I prefer my skintones to look a little more realistic and not so much like I’ve been slathering on whitening creams for weeks.

Still, to be fair, it’s actually a desirable feature in many countries, in not just East Asia but South-east Asia.

That niggle aside, the phone, for the price point is also a decent buy for other features ― the nice, bright screen, the decent processor and high amount of RAM and a fairly clean UI.

Whereas some selfie phones take decent selfies but aren’t much good for anything else, the Nova 2 Plus competently handles multi-tasking, gaming and other apps except perhaps the most gruelling ones.

Its battery life is also fairly decent on standby mode and can last nearly a day with light-to-medium use.

In summary, the Nova 2 Plus is a bargain buy if you’re a big selfie taker who also wants a capable phone for not too much money.

In comparison with other selfie kings such as Oppo and Vivo, the Nova 2 Plus offers great value in a capable package.

The Nova 2 Plus offers five levels of ‘beautification.’ Lowest level is slight airbrushing, level 5 is basically ‘alien.’