Nokia slashes its pricing for five Android smartphones in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Nokia Malaysia is now having a promotion and they are slashing the prices of its entire Android smartphone lineup. This covers their new entry-level Nokia 2 to their flagship Nokia 8 and you can enjoy savings of up to RM311.
The full promotion pricing are as follows and they are valid until 31 March 2018.
Nokia 2 —
RM429RM399
Nokia 3 —
RM599RM499
Nokia 5 —
RM799RM699
Nokia 6 —
RM999RM899
Nokia 8 —
RM2,299RM1,988
If you pick up the Nokia 6 and Nokia 8, they will be bundling a free gift that’s worth up to RM200.
Of course, you can get it cheaper through online retailers. The Nokia 8 with official Nokia Malaysia warranty is going for as low as RM1,798 while the Nokia 6 is spotted at RM829. If you haven’t seen it yet, do check out our review of the Nokia 8. — SoyaCincau