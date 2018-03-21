Nokia slashes its pricing for five Android smartphones in Malaysia

Men holding Nokia Lumia 820 phones are silhouetted against a backdrop of a Nokia logo and Android logos in the central Bosnian town of Zenica in this photo illustration taken February 25, 2014. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Nokia Malaysia is now having a promotion and they are slashing the prices of its entire Android smartphone lineup. This covers their new entry-level Nokia 2 to their flagship Nokia 8 and you can enjoy savings of up to RM311.

The full promotion pricing are as follows and they are valid until 31 March 2018.

Nokia 2 — RM429 RM399

Nokia 3 — RM599 RM499

Nokia 5 — RM799 RM699

Nokia 6 — RM999 RM899

Nokia 8 — RM2,299 RM1,988

If you pick up the Nokia 6 and Nokia 8, they will be bundling a free gift that’s worth up to RM200.

Of course, you can get it cheaper through online retailers. The Nokia 8 with official Nokia Malaysia warranty is going for as low as RM1,798 while the Nokia 6 is spotted at RM829. If you haven’t seen it yet, do check out our review of the Nokia 8. — SoyaCincau