Nokia 8: Sound and video that stand out from the crowd (VIDEO)

A new Nokia 8 phone is seen in this HMD Global handout picture obtained by Reuters August 16, 2017. — Reuters picHELSINKI, Aug 19 — Nokia is expanding its range of smartphones to include a new high-end model which stands out from the competition with its ability to simultaneously display images from the front and rear cameras, and 360-degree sound recording.

Finnish company HMD Global, which now owns the licence to market smartphones under the Nokia brand, has presented a model that features a case machined from a single block of aluminium, and a 5.3-inch Quad HD screen (2560×1440 pixels).

Under the hood, the Nokia 8 combines a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of live memory, and 64GB of storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. The model comes equipped with several sensors, including one for fingerprint recognition.

Video capability is one of the strong points of the Nokia 8, which is equipped with Zeiss optics and a 13MP dual image-fusion rear camera with colour and monochrome sensors. But where the Nokia 8 really breaks new ground is its innovative Dual-Sight mode that can simultaneously display images from the front and rear cameras and record split-screen photos and videos. As you might expect, the resulting footage can be streamed live to social networks.

As for sound, the Nokia 8 is the first phone to use OZO Audio technology to record immersive 360-degree sound. Users can shoot 4K video that reproduces all the surrounding ambient sound.

The Nokia 8 runs under Android Nougat 7.1.1, with no proprietary software layer, and presents itself as a direct competitor to the OnePlus 5 and the Huawei P10, two high-end smartphones that sell for less than €600.

Nokia’s return to the phone market was marked by the launch of several models at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona earlier this year: A revamped version of the brand’s iconic 3310 at the very attractive price of €69.90 (RM353), and the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6, three smartphones with 5 and 5.5-inch screens priced from €159 to €259.

However, it may be too early to speak of a Nokia renaissance. In starting from scratch, the brand may struggle to gain traction for its products in view of the vast number of Android smartphones already on the market.

The smartphone will launch in Europe in September 2017, retailing for €599. — AFP-Relaxnews