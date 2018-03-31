‘No Man’s Sky’ confirmed for Xbox One, Tencent

Hello Games has been bulking up the 'No Man's Sky' experience since its initial release in 2016.

“China is now our second biggest region for players, and we are delighted to be able to support our Chinese players further,” read a March 29 announcement from No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games.

Set for northern summer 2018, a significant expansion called No Man’s Sky NEXT will be the game’s “biggest update so far,” free to already-signed-on players, with a comprehensive Xbox One edition also in the works.

The 2016 release of sci-fi space and planet exploration game No Man’s Sky marked a radical shift in scope and scale for the small British studio.

It had previously overseen the development of a handful of stunt motorcycle games in its Joe Danger franchise on console, computer, and mobile phone.

After a breathtaking reveal in December 2013, by the time No Man’s Sky was released in August 2016, it was apparent that development had fallen short of fan expectations, which had been springboarding off early trailers and enthusiastic statements from Hello Games’ director.

Nevertheless, the studio continued work on No Man’s Sky, issuing software patches and several major content updates.

The third of those big updates, dubbed Atlas Rises, added in a more structured storyline, procedurally-generated missions, and a minimal co-operative multiplayer mode.

It was progress made during Atlas Rises that compelled Hello Games’ efforts on Next.

“Perhaps it would have been tempting to stop there.” the announcement reads. “Surprisingly though [Atlas Rises] had the opposite effect on us, and it emboldened us all to go further and faster.”

What’s contained within Next has not yet been revealed.

No doubt due to the initial backlash against No Man’s Sky and Hello, the studio generally “[says] as little as possible” and instead focuses “on making things for people to play,” director Sean Murray explained via the game’s Twitter account. In this case, however, the studio was getting ahead of an imminent leak.

The Xbox One release will include the Next update, as well as all previous updates issued to the game’s PlayStation 4 and PC community over the last two years.

Sony had published No Man’s Sky on PlayStation 4, with the PC edition distributed online through Steam; 505 Games will handle the retail release on Xbox One. — AFP-Relaxnews