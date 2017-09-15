Nintendo Switch’s ‘Xenoblade Chronicles 2’ drops Dec 1 (VIDEO)

Nintendo Switch’s ‘Xenoblade Chronicles 2’ has a December 1 launch date. — Handout via AFPTOKYO, Sept 15 — Eagerly awaited role-playing adventure Xenoblade Chronicles 2 has a December release date and could become the Switch console’s third essential entry to the genre.

A video presentation featuring half a dozen news announcements included a December 1 launch date for the Nintendo Switch’s Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and the immediate availability of modern classic Minecraft on the New Nintendo 3DS.

By the end of the year, the Nintendo Switch could well have three great open-world, fantasy role-playing adventures in its expanding library.

The home and portable hybrid console launched in March 2017 alongside The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, an in-house interpretation of the open-world adventure format that was frequently and favourably compared to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, a genre standard since its 2011 debut.

Now a Switch version of Skyrim is set for November 13, 2017, as announced during Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct video, which also contained news of another long-awaited adventure, Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Its predecessor, 2010’s Xenoblade Chronicles, was a critical success of such epic proportions that North American fans campaigned for its eventual 2012 release; uncertainty over its continental future was thought to be a significant factor driving nearly one million illegal downloads over the four months following a European debut, per TorrentFreak’s 2011 figures.

Developed on top of the technical foundations laid by 2015 intermediary Xenoblade Chronicles X on the Wii U, this numbered sequel requires no knowledge of the events of the first Xenoblade Chronicles.

But like its predecessor, it takes place in a sci-fi era where humanity has settled above the ground upon the bodies of titanic creatures; this time, the ownership of a powerful blade and the discovery of a promised land decides the fate of eight kingdoms.

Where Skyrim is an open-world role playing game in the Western tradition — one further developed by PlayStation, Xbox and PC title The Witcher 3 — Xenoblade Chronicles 2 offers a Japanese take on the style.

One of the Nintendo Switch’s key exclusives, its worldwide date of December 1 arrives three weeks further into the busy commercial season, a crucial period during the well-received console’s first year. — AFP-Relaxnews