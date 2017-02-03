Nintendo Switch’s online fee could be half of PlayStation, Xbox plans

Nintendo Co President and CEO Tatsumi Kimishima attends their strategy briefing in Tokyo February 1, 2017. — Reuters picTOKYO, Feb 3 — Nintendo’s president has provided further detail to online plans for March’s Switch console, naming a price that comes in at a good deal less than either the PlayStation Network or Xbox Live — but will it be enough?

Speaking to Japanese daily financial paper The Nikkei, Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima said that Switch’s online service charge would be between ¥2,000 (RM78) and ¥3,000 per year.

The fee amounts to less than that for either of its traditional competitors, Sony’s PlayStation Network and Microsoft’s Xbox Live.

On Nintendo and Sony home soil, a 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription has an official retail price of ¥5,143; the North American equivalent is sold for US$59.

Members gain online multiplayer access for their PlayStation 4 games, as well as a new batch of complimentary games every month. Other features include an early access scheme, automatic downloads, expanded cloud storage, and a PlayStation Store discount.

Xbox Live Gold provides Xbox One and Xbox 360 owners with multiplayer access, multiplayer voice chat, live stream broadcasting via Twitch, and three complimentary games a month — two for Xbox One, two for Xbox 360 (and playable on Xbox One.) For Japanese customers, it’s ¥5,378.

As for the Switch, its online services will be available for free between the console’s March launch and fall of 2017.

Service subscribers will gain access to online gameplay, an online lobby and voice chat smartphone app, a different classic game download each month (but with each title not accessible after its month), and exclusive deals, Nintendo had specified mid-January.

At that point the price point was unknown; Kimishima’s loose estimate of ¥2,000 to ¥3,000 could end up amounting to about half of the PS Plus and XBL levies.

PlayStation raised expectations with a generous approach that made players feel like they were receiving tremendous value for money, prompting Xbox to introduce its Games with Gold scheme in response; depending on how the Switch’s online features fill out, Nintendo may have elected to compete on price rather than content.

Tokyo-based consultant Dr Serkan Toto provided an English-language summary for the Nikkei article. — AFP-Relaxnews