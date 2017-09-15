Nintendo releases raft of Switch and 3DS dates (VIDEO)

Super Mario bounds through the Food Kingdom, one of several distinct areas, in ‘Super Mario Odyssey’. — Handout via AFPTOKYO, Sept 15 — Minecraft is announced and immediately released for the New 3DS, the original Mario Bros will start an Arcade Archives collection, Arena of Valour becomes the Switch's first MOBA, and Octopath Traveller gets a downloadable demo as Nintendo announces dozens of release dates ahead of Holiday 2017.

Super Mario Odyssey will be made available not only as a game but also a Switch bundle with a download code and Mario-themed Joy-Con controllers, with a carry case and screen protector extra. A few more game details were revealed, and a worldwide release date remains October 27.

Minecraft for the New Nintendo 3DS, an enhanced version of 2011's 3DS, was both announced during the September 13 Nintendo Direct video presentation and released via Nintendo's online eShop. A retail edition is in the works.

Project Octopath Traveller is likely to change its name before a 2018 launch, though perhaps losing the Project prefix is all that's needed, the rest of the title referring to the Switch adventure's eight characters and their eight story arcs. Boasting an appealing mix of CG, pixel art, and "visual wizardry," a free demo is now available from the eShop. Whether this will be exclusive to the Switch is not yet known; I Am Setsuna, from the same publisher, was first on PlayStation and then went multiplatform.

Similarly, Dragon Quest Builders was received as a worthy story and mission-based evolution of the Minecraft formula when it landed on PlayStation consoles in 2016; it's now coming to the Switch in 2018.

Arcade Archives is a selection of classic retro games which starts with the original 1983 single-screen Mario Bros on September 27, with versus editions of Super Mario Bros, Balloon Fight and Ice Climber among future plans.

And Arena of Valour will be the first Multiplayer Online Battle Arena game for Switch. Oft compared to PC leviathan League of Legends, the 5v5 battler is made by Tencent (which owns LoL studio Riot) and is already available on Android and iOS.

Kirby Star Allies was first announced in June and is to arrive on Switch during the second quarter of 2018; Fire Emblem Warriors welcomes legacy franchise character Lyndis and an October 20 date; Lost Spear debuts January 23, 2018 and Morphies Law (also coming to PC) is still and end-of-2017 prospect.

In updates to existing Switch games, Splatoon 2 receives its predecessor's popular Kelp Dome stage from September 16, a new fighter (and configurable controls) are included in the September 13 update to Arms, and launch title Snipperclips arrives at retail as the expanded Snipperclips Plus, with eShop add-ons for the original digital edition.

Away from Minecraft, other 3DS announcements included a November 24 date for New Style Boutique 3, mini-game collection Mario Party: The Top 100 for January 2018, and pre-order and digital early adopter bonuses (plus a special themed 2DS XL handheld) regarding November 17 remasters Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon. — AFP-Relaxnews