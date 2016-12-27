Nintendo plans to release as many as three mobile games per year

Super Mario Run, which was released for iOS on December 15, was downloaded 40 million times in four days. — Picture courtesy of Nintendo

TOKYO, Dec 27 — Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima has announced that the company aims to launch two or three new games for smartphones and tablets every year.

In an interview with Sankei newspaper, he said that the games would have a variety of target customers and business models.

The company is expected to continue to capitalise on its long-standing licences, with mobile versions of Fire Emblem and Animal Crossing slated for release in the spring of 2017.

Despite criticisms regarding the price for Super Mario Run (€9.99/RM46.71 for the complete version) the game was downloaded a record 40 million times from the Apple Store in four days. It was released for iOS on December 15, and the Android version is expected to launch in the coming months. Nintendo is hoping to top 100 million downloads.

Following this announcement, the Nintendo share price was up by almost 4.1per cent on closing in Tokyo on December 26. — AFP-Relaxnews