Nike training apps now offer mindfulness coaching from Headspace

Nike has teamed up with meditation and mindfulness app Headspace to offer a holistic approach to training in its popular workout apps. — AFP picNEW YORK, March 6 — Nike has teamed up with meditation and mindfulness app Headspace to offer runners and athletes a fully holistic approach to training in the Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club apps.

Aiming to help users calm their mind and focus on training goals, the Nike Run Club (NRC) and Nike Training Club (NTC) apps will now offer audio-guided mindful runs and meditation tips and advice to help athletes boost their performance with mindfulness.

The new audio-guided mindful runs are the first of their kind and add to Nike’s existing collection of guided runs which provide step-by-step expert coaching to help you improve pacing, speed and endurance. Adding in a mindfulness aspect will also help runners learn how to “unlock strength and peace from within” and improve focus and motivation.

Although you’ll be on the go during the meditation, rather than in a more traditional seated position, Nike says running won’t be the focus of the session. Instead, runners will be coached on ways to feel more in control of their run, their outlook on running and even their life, helping users to forget day-to-day worries and concentrate fully on their training.

For those who prefer heading to the gym for their workout, the Nike Training Club app will offer expert tips and stories on mindfulness to help users boost their performance.

At the beginning of every week users will be able to find Mindfulness Mondays stories from Headspace in their NTC newsfeed, which will offer advice on topics such as how to stay motivated even after you’ve hit a training goal, or how to choose a training partner who will help you to achieve your goals.

Tips such as how to tune out potentially negative thoughts and instead focus on your workout and how to persevere through challenges will also be included to help athletes stay motivated and take their training to the next level.

Incorporating mindfulness into your workouts can help you to become the best athlete you can be during those moments when it matters most,” says Chris Bennett, Global Head Coach of Nike Running. “Think of your mind as another muscle you can use to power your body toward your goals.”

The first three audio-guided mindful runs are available on the NRC app now, with meditation stories and tips available on the NTC app. New content will continue to roll out on both apps and beyond in the future. —AFP-Relaxnews