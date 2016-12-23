Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 10:14 am GMT+8

New YouTube update on PS4 adds PlayStation VR

Friday December 23, 2016
06:43 AM GMT+8

PlayStation users with VR headsets should be able to watch YouTube's collection of 360-degree videos in virtual reality if reports are correct. — AFP picPlayStation users with VR headsets should be able to watch YouTube's collection of 360-degree videos in virtual reality if reports are correct. — AFP pic

PARIS, Dec 23 — A new version 1.09 YouTube update has added PlayStation Virtual Reality support reports The Verge.

Reported by users on Reddit and Twitter and spotted by UploadVR, the news will enable PlayStation users with VR headsets to watch YouTube’s collection of 360º videos inside PlayStation Virtual Reality.

There will also be a “normal version” to watch videos in a flatscreen version.

Although PlayStation VR already has a large number of 360º video apps available in the PSN store, YouTube will offers users a greater amount of content.

PSVR fans may have to wait a while however, although details are still yet to be confirmed, reports suggest that the new version is apparently being rolled out slowly. — AFP-Relaxnews

