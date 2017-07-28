New York offers largest US virtual reality games arcade (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, July 28 — With virtual reality shaping up to be the next hot frontier in entertainment, a new space in New York City is looking to capitalise on the trend.

Technicians at VR World suit you up with the gear — headsets and controllers — and then you're on your way... dangling thousands of feet above the ground in the Amazon forest. The experience doesn't look scary to an onlooker but once those headsets go on. It can leave you breathless.

This location which opened just a few weeks ago is the largest venue for virtual reality games in North America — charging players US$39 (RM167) a day.

Image from the Reuters video on the New York arcade to experience virtual reality.Rebecca Danon from Toronto says: "It was a shooting game with robots that were designed to be friendly but its kind of like i-robot. they all went bad and started attacking you. It was a lot of fun and it was crazy. It was interesting how submerged you become in the world. It feels like every step you take is actually real."

VR World CEO Yasser Ghanchi says that even as VR becomes more popular it still remains a mystery for many...

"Consumers aren't really aware of what VR offers. I think they've read about it, I think they've seen it as plot lines in TV shows. But its still new. I would say the vast, vast majority of people who work through our doors, they've never put on a headset before," he says.

Big tech companies are trying to change that. Facebook is preparing to unveil a new, cheaper Oculus headset for US$200 in 2018 - which will not need to be rigged to a high end gaming PC. — Reuters