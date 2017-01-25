New research reveals how connected devices change family dynamics

Over three quarters of parents let their children take a device to bed. — IStock.com pic via AFPNEW YORK, Jan 25 — New Intel research shows that parents are finally waking up to the risks of leaving their children to navigate the digital world unsupervised and are taking their kids’ mobile device use in hand.

Over one third (35 per cent) of the 13,000 parents that took part in the “New Family Dynamics in a Connected World” study now take physical steps to control and monitor how their children use tablets, smartphone and computers.

This usually entails taking overall charge of a device and only giving their child access to it at set times during the day.

Nearly one in four parents (23 per cent) said that they use software to help monitor how their children are using devices. However, the majority of parents are also ensuring that digital devices don’t become the only entertainment or distraction in the children’s lives.

Some 48 per cent of respondents across the 14 countries and four continents included in the study say that they limit screen time to one-to-two hours a day, and a further 20 per cent cap exposure at less than one hour a day.

However, even with attempting to put rules in place, devices are already changing household habits and 76 per cent of parents now allow their children to take an internet-connected device to bed.

And because the smartphone and the tablet have become so ingrained in daily life, parents admit that they’re struggling to lead by example. Over one third (36 per cent) said that their children have “called them out” because they’re using a device when they should be engaged with the family.

And while parents are for the most part getting proactive when it comes to when devices are used, respondents are still very much concerned about how children use them.

Four in five parents (80 per cent) are understandably concerned about their kids unintentionally interacting with digital predators or cybercriminals, and 85 per cent say that they have already had a structured discussion with their children about online risks and sensible digital behaviour. — AFP-Relaxnews