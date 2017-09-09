Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

New South Park game gets harder based on skin colour (VIDEO)

Saturday September 9, 2017
07:32 AM GMT+8

Tools

Animated comedy ‘South Park,’ now has a video game tie-in, ‘South Park: The Fractured but Whole. — Screengrab from YouTube Animated comedy ‘South Park,’ now has a video game tie-in, ‘South Park: The Fractured but Whole. — Screengrab from YouTube WASHINGTON, Sept 9 — The makers of irreverent TV show South Park, known for its acerbic social and political commentary, have launched a game which gets harder if you play a dark-skinned character.

Journalists from gaming website Eurogamer played a preview of “South Park: The Fractured But Whole,” set for release in October, and uploaded a video of the experience to YouTube.

As with many games, “The Fractured But Whole” begins with the creation of an avatar. Players can experiment with hairstyles, clothes, make-up — and skin colour.

The darker the skin tone, the more difficult the game is as it alters how non-player characters respond and how much money you can make.

“Don’t worry, this doesn’t affect combat, just every other aspect of your life,” character Eric Cartman comments sarcastically.

Written by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the game’s provocative feature is in keeping with the hit animated series — which often uses irony to comment on social issues. — AFP

