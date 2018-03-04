New ‘Battlefield’ aims for World War 2 setting, says report

‘Battlefield 1’ (pictured) attracted 21 million players between October 2016 and July 2017, though EA has not released sales figures. — AFP Relaxnews picSAN FRANCISCO, March 4 — After 2016’s release returned to the trenches for a World War I story, “Battlefield” is said to be heading into World War II in 2018, according to a pair of new reports.

Military-themed first-person shooters have spent the last decade and a half in contemporary and even futuristic settings, at least as far as two of the genre’s biggest mass-market propositions have been concerned.

Now it looks like both “Call of Duty” and “Battlefield” are mining historical settings with renewed fervor.

The 2018 entry to the “Battlefield” franchise is to be set in World War II and, as its fifth core entry, is to be named “Battlefield V.”

In fact, 2016’s “Battlefield 1” was partially conceived of as a litmus test, VentureBeat reports, with “Battlefield V” the follow-up.

Eurogamer then corroborated the World War II setting.

An October release for the game has already been announced by publisher Electronic Arts, though the title and setting have not been officially unveiled.

Released in 2005, “Battlefield 2” leapt from the Vietnam era of its year-old predecessor towards a modern-day backdrop; 2007’s “Call of Duty 4” abandoned the Second World War for current-day spectacle.

But when 2016’s “Battlefield 1” went further back in time than even the franchise’s first foray, fans reacted positively, deriding “Call of Duty” for its embrace of far future sci-fi.

And 2017’s “Call of Duty: WWII” was received as not just a return to the series’ roots but a welcome return to form for the blockbuster shooter. — AFP Relaxnews