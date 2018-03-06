Netflix introduces new parental controls

Netflix is introducing PIN protection and other enhancements for informed viewing. ― AFP picSAN FRANCISCO, March 6 ― With an update rolling out in the coming months, parents will be able to add PIN protection on specific movies or series as well as have clearer maturity ratings for what their kids are watching on Netflix.

A worldwide update to all devices with Netflix will put more control in the hands of parents and guardians who want to protect children and young adults from questionable movies or television series.

The existing PIN protection system covers different levels of maturity, therefore locking away whole sections not suitable for an age range. But parents' opinions on what is or isn't suitable may vary, limiting a large selection of titles may not be necessary.

Additionally, Netflix will make maturity level ratings more prominent so that families can be fully aware of what they may encounter in the movie, such as “some mild rude humour.”

Mike Hastings, Netflix's director of advanced content, wrote in a blog post:

“At Netflix, we are proud to create and deliver to our members a large catalog of compelling stories crossing many genres from all over the world, while also giving them great control over how and when to enjoy them. These latest steps are part of our continuous efforts to keep members better informed, and more in control, of what they and their families choose to watch and enjoy on Netflix.”

Once available, users will be able to adjust their PIN settings by going to Accounts, then Settings and Parental Controls. ― AFP-Relaxnews