Najib launches new Unifi app, i-foundit!

Monday September 25, 2017
06:31 PM GMT+8

The app locates wifi hotspots and connects users to over 5,800 hotspots across Malaysia. — Picture by Choo Choy May The app locates wifi hotspots and connects users to over 5,800 hotspots across Malaysia. — Picture by Choo Choy May KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has launched Unifi’s “i-foundit!” app that will enable all Malaysians to access the Internet via wifi@unifi, previously known as TM WiFi.

In conjunction with the launch, the Prime Minister also announced that wifi@unifi charges are waived until year-end, and users can download the app at Google Playstore or App Store soon.

The app locates wifi hotspots and connects users to over 5,800 hotspots across Malaysia and after the free-promotion period, wifi@unifi will only be charging 10 sen per hour, Najib said during an engagement session, “Jom Bersama TM” here, today. — Bernama

