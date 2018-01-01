Move over sniffer dog, CRIM-TRACK here to do the bomb check (VIDEO)

COPENHAGEN, Jan 1 — The days of the sniffer dog could be numbered — if this hi-tech machine fulfils its promise.

CRIM-TRACK detects chemical precursors used to make illegal drugs and explosives in less than two minutes.

It works by “sniffing” the air, so baggage handlers and bomb defusers can check samples without needing to touch them.

DTU Nanotech senior reseracher Mogens Havsteen Jakobsen says: “There is wireless communication, it operates on a battery here... The data in the future will be transferred directly to what is called the monitoring station, which could be a computer, could be a laptop, or maybe just an iPad or something similar. So we can have several of them operating simultaneously if you want to search an area.”

Image of the CRIM-TRACK chemical sniffing system from the Reuters video.CRIM-TRACK includes a chip containing various dyes that change colour when particular chemicals are found.

Research assistant Milan Laustsen says: “We take the chip and mount it into what we call a flow chamber, which is basically just a small micro-chamber containing the micro colorimetric chips.

“Then we mount it on the device and then once we start the programme the equipment will take several images of the colorimetric chip over time during the exposure of the chemical and by looking at those images we can see what chemical (it is).”

Jakobsen adds: “We've put in a small screen here, so if there's a human operating it then he can just push the button and the alert would come back here if there's an alert.....We can make a universal chip that will respond, for example, to narcotics precursors and improvised explosives and then ignore everything else. Basically we don't need a thousand receptors. We can choose as many as needed and as few as possible.”

Wireless operation would enable CRIM-TRACK to be placed on a robot and operated from distance.

Further tests are needed but researchers think it could be on the market by 2020. — Reuters