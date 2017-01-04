Motiv Ring offers a sleek and stylish way of tracking both sleep and activity

The new Motiv Ring offers a stylish and discreet way of tracking both activity and sleep. ― Motiv handout via AFP-RelaxnewsSAN FRANCISCO, Jan 4 ― Wearable tech company Motiv has announced the launch of the Motiv Ring, a unique fitness tracker which discreetly and stylishly monitors both activity and sleep.

Wanting to offer fitness fans a more subtle way of tracking health, the team behind the new Motiv Ring set out to design a new tracker that would not only be “small, durable and waterproof” but would also allow users “to effortlessly measure activity and sleep, and not interfere with daily life.”

The result is a highly advanced wearable offering the latest tracking technology, but encased in a lightweight ring just 8mm wide. Offering a sleek and subtle design that moves the trend for wearables on from chunky watches and wristwear, the new Motiv Ring offers a premium look that will fit into the wearer’s own personal style.

However the Motiv Ring hasn’t just been designed to look good. The wearable also offers users all of the popular fitness tracking features such as active minutes, activity type, sleep duration, active heart rate, resting heart rate, calories burned, distance and steps, and, despite its small size, it can even monitor heart rate with an optical heart rate sensor. The Motiv App also sets weekly goals and will adjust daily targets based on activity measured by the ring to ensure that users stay motivated and can take the time to realistically make progress.

The custom lithium ion battery gives up to five days battery life and can easily be charged on the go, and as it’s waterproof up to 5 ATM there is no need to take it off when washing hands, showering or swimming, allowing users to continually track their progress with minimal interruptions.

Motiv Ring will make its public debut later this week at CES Unveiled in Las Vegas, with the ring, set to ship this spring, available now for pre-sale priced at US$199 (RM894) at www.mymotiv.com. ― AFP-Relaxnews