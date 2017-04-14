Monopoly coming soon to Nintendo Switch

‘Monopoly’ for Nintendo Switch is due out in fall 2017. — Pictures courtesy of Ubisoft and HasbroNEW YORK, April 14 — Video games publisher Ubisoft and board games company Hasbro have announced that the famous “Monopoly” board game is coming to Nintendo’s Switch console in the second half of 2017.

After a host of special editions, including versions themed on the Game of Thrones TV series, the Ghostbusters movie and rock group Queen — as well as editions for many worldwide cities — Monopoly is now set to land in video game format on Nintendo’s latest console. The game has previously been released for older-generation consoles, including Nintendo models and Sony’s various PlayStations, since the 1980s.

With the Nintendo Switch, the property trading board game can be enjoyed on a home TV screen or on the go in tabletop mode, making full use of the console’s gameplay capabilities.

Players roll the dice using the controller, which uses Nintendo’s ‘HD Rumble’ haptic feedback to provide realistic dice-rolling sensations.

The game can be played by up to six players in both modes, either online or offline. The new format also brings new rules and content for gamers to enjoy.

“Monopoly” for Nintendo Switch is slated for release in fall 2017.

The game might also be coming to the big screen in the form of a movie adaptation produced by Lionsgate Films and penned by Andrew Niccol, who also wrote the screenplay for The Truman Show. — AFP-Relaxnews

