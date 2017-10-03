Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Microsoft to end Groove streaming service; offers Spotify migration

Tuesday October 3, 2017
06:42 AM GMT+8

A Microsoft logo is seen next to a cloud in Los Angeles June 14, 2016. — Reuters picA Microsoft logo is seen next to a cloud in Los Angeles June 14, 2016. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Oct 3 — Microsoft Corp said yesterday it would discontinue its Groove Music Pass subscription service, allowing its existing customers to move their playlists and music collections to Spotify.

The Groove Music app will no longer offer the option to stream, purchase, and download music after Dec. 31, the company said in a blog post. Microsoft introduced the service in October 2012 as Xbox Music, offering music streaming through subscription or purchase through the Windows Store.

However, the company said it would continue to update the Groove Music app on all Windows devices to support playback and management of owned music. — Reuters

